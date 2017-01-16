Jan 16 Yatas :

* Receives investment incentive certificate from Ministry of Economy at 10.0 million lira regarding 30.0 million lira investment plan that was announced on April 22, 2016

* The investment incentive certificate includes VAT exemption, customs tax exemption, tax discount, insurance premium employer support and is for the period between 02.12.2016 - 02.12.2019

