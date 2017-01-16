Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 16 Qumak SA :
* Its supervisory board accepts its 2017-2020 strategy
* Under the strategy, plans to invest about 7 million zlotys ($1.7 million) over 2017-2020 and to reach additional revenue of 100 million zlotys and 24 million zlotys gross margin from sales
* From FY 2020 perspective, plans to reach 20 million zlotys operating profit, 20 percent margin on own products and 20 percent margin from outsourcing
* Plans to reach operating profitability as of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1235 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)