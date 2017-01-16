Jan 16 Qumak SA :

* Its supervisory board accepts its 2017-2020 strategy

* Under the strategy, plans to invest about 7 million zlotys ($1.7 million) over 2017-2020 and to reach additional revenue of 100 million zlotys and 24 million zlotys gross margin from sales

* From FY 2020 perspective, plans to reach 20 million zlotys operating profit, 20 percent margin on own products and 20 percent margin from outsourcing

* Plans to reach operating profitability as of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1235 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)