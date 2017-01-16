Jan 16 DDM Holding AG :

* Provides business update in connection to contemplated issue of senior secured bond

* Says net collections during Q4 2016 were in line with previous quarter

* Says EBIT margin continues to be well above guided financial target of exceeding 50 percent

* Cash EBITDA for Q4 2016 decreased slightly compared to previous quarter

* Says there is continued favourable outlook for supply of debt portfolios in existing markets, as well as plenty of opportunities in potential new markets

