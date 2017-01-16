BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 DDM Holding AG :
* Provides business update in connection to contemplated issue of senior secured bond
* Says net collections during Q4 2016 were in line with previous quarter
* Says EBIT margin continues to be well above guided financial target of exceeding 50 percent
* Cash EBITDA for Q4 2016 decreased slightly compared to previous quarter
* Says there is continued favourable outlook for supply of debt portfolios in existing markets, as well as plenty of opportunities in potential new markets
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.