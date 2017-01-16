Jan 16 H & M Hennes & Mauritz Ab

* H&M says sales including VAT increased by 6 percent in local currencies in december 2016 compared to same month last year. Converted into SEK, sales increased by 10 percent

* Reuters poll: H&M december local-currency sales were seen up 8 percent

* The total number of stores amounted to 4,379 on 31 December 2016 compared to 3,957 on 31 December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rebecka Roos)