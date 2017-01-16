BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Investor Ab
* Investor supports Atlas Copco's proposal to split the group
* Says upon completion of split, expected in 2018, both companies will be listed core investments within Investor
* Investor is Atlas Copco's largest owner, holding 16.9 percent of the capital and 22.3 percent of the votes Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.