UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Celesio AG :
* Brian Tyler, current president and chief operating officer (COO) of Celesio, to become chairman of the Celesio management board, effective April 1, 2017
* Tyler will succeed Marc Owen, current chairman of the management board of Celesio, who has decided to retire Source text - bit.ly/2iZodVx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources