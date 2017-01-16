Jan 16 Celesio AG :

* Brian Tyler, current president and chief operating officer (COO) of Celesio, to become chairman of the Celesio management board, effective April 1, 2017

* Tyler will succeed Marc Owen, current chairman of the management board of Celesio, who has decided to retire Source text - bit.ly/2iZodVx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)