Jan 16 Delta Corp Ltd :

* Reports a particularly subdued volume and revenue outturn for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Says this is on account of depressed aggregate demand and intermittent product shortages occasioned by water supply disruptions

* Says lager beer volume is 1% below prior year for the quarter and down 8% for the nine months