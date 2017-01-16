Jan 16 Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

* Announces tender offers for (i) safeway limited's outstanding £200,000,000 6.125 per cent. Notes due 2018

* Wm morrison supermarkets -announces tender offers for its outstanding eur 700,000,000 2.250 per cent. Notes due 2020 and £400,000,000 3.500 per cent. Notes due 2026

* Offers up to an aggregate nominal amount of such notes of £180,000,000