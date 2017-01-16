PARIS Jan 16 Thales /Lockheed Martin :

* Thales and Lockheed Martin announce the contract award to deliver the Royal Navy's new airborne surveillance and control system, under the 'CROWSNEST' programme.

* Contract formally marks the beginning of the design and manufacture of role-fit equipment for the fleet of Merlin Mk2.

* The new capability will begin to enter service in 2018 when the Sea King Mark 7 AsaC is retired.