UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Reliance Industries Ltd
* Says outstanding debt as on Dec 31, 2016 was 1.94 trln rupees compared to 1.80 trln rupees on 31st March 2016
* Says cash and cash equivalents as on Dec 31, 2016 were at 763.39 billion rupees
* Says medium term outlook for oil is positive
* Says overall impact from demonetization has been positive for core retail business with favorable long-term implications for modern trade Source text: (bit.ly/2jQ1zia) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources