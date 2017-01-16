Jan 16 Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says outstanding debt as on Dec 31, 2016 was 1.94 trln rupees compared to 1.80 trln rupees on 31st March 2016

* Says cash and cash equivalents as on Dec 31, 2016 were at 763.39 billion rupees

* Says medium term outlook for oil is positive

* Says overall impact from demonetization has been positive for core retail business with favorable long-term implications for modern trade