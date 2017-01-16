Jan 16 Phumelela Gaming & Leisure Ltd :

* Further announcement relating to the fully committed renounceable Phumelela rights offer

* Certain employees of Phumelela are now entitled to participate in rights offer

* Has now applied to list an additional 271,005 rights offer shares and an additional 271,005 letters of allocation

* Maximum number of rights offer shares to be listed and letters of allocation will increase from 16,331,225 to 16,602,230

* Amount Phumelela proposes to raise in respect of rights offer will increase by approximately R5 million to R289 million