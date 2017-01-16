Jan 16 Reliance Industries Ltd :

* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion

* Reliance Industries exec says by 2017-18 the company likely expects $3.5 billion incremental operating profit

* Reliance Industries exec says the petcoke gassification project will be completed by June

* Reliance Industries exec says refinery off gas cracker project will be completed by end of March

* Reliance industries exec says expect double digit demand growth in petroleum products

* Reliance Industries exec says co will not be able to start 1400 fuel outlets by March 31 2017

* Reliance Industries exec says focussed on organic growth in telecom for now

* Reliance Industries exec says will look at sustainibility of crude prices to make incremental investments in shale business in US