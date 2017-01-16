Australia shares edge up on financials, materials; NZ slightly up
Jan 25 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in materials and financials, while gold stocks suffered as the U.S. dollar stabilised after several days of losses.
Jan 16 Union Bank of India Ltd
* Says to consider raising of capital funds through various means Source text [Union Bank of India has informed the Exchange that a meeting of Bank s Committee of Directors for raising of Capital Funds is scheduled to be held on January 20, 2017 to consider, inter alia, raising of capital funds through various means] Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in materials and financials, while gold stocks suffered as the U.S. dollar stabilised after several days of losses.
* Distributable income of s$66.1 million for period 1 october to 31 december 2016 which was 4.9% lower
* Says contract value is 135 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jPbp57) Further company coverage: