Jan 16 Netas Telekom :

* Bids the best offer technically and financially for installment and operation all wired and wireless networks of Istanbul new airport for 5 years to GA Havalimanlar Insaat Adi Ortaklg

* Bid price is 13.5 million euros ($14.31 million)

