UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Accor :
* As part of the process for the contemplated sale of a majority of HotelInvest (Booster project), AccorHotels has entered into discussions with potential investors
* In this context, the Group today discloses the updated Gross Asset Value (GAV) of the Booster Portfolio as of December 31st, 2016, i.e. the HotelInvest Owned & Leased properties excluding Orbis.
* This valuation, which was conducted by third party experts (Jones Lang LaSalle, Cushman & Wakefield and BNP Paribas Real Estate) is 6.6 billion euros ($7 billion), i.e. a slight increase vs. the 6.5bn expected year-end value disclosed last October 5th
($1 = 0.9435 euros)
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources