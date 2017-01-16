Jan 16 Engie :

* ENGIE, Societe d'Infrastructures Gazieres (held by CNP Assurances and Caisse des Dépôts) and GRTgaz signed preliminary memorandum of understanding for the acquisition of Elengy (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENGIE operating LNG terminals) at 100% by GRTgaz (the French natural gas transmission operator, owned 75% by ENGIE and 25% by SIG).

* For the shareholders of GRTgaz and Elengy, this planned acquisition responds to both European gas infrastructure challenges and market player needs. The market is currently subject to infrastructure consolidation where very large players are integrating several gas chain businesses, in particular LNG terminals and gas transmission networks, says Engie

* GRTgaz's acquisition of Elengy, bolstering GRTgaz with high quality LNG assets, would thus enhance France's position for international LNG trading, says Engie

* Transaction would have no impact on the legal status of GRTgaz and Elengy, nor any consequences for their employees

* Project illustrates the importance of natural gas in the strategy of ENGIE whose goal is to become the leader of the energy transition in the world, says Engie

* Transaction will not modify the current shareholding of GRTgaz (75% ENGIE, 25% SIG) following a capital increase reserved to SIG and a contribution of shares owned by ENGIE

* Deal will cut ENGIE's net debt by 200 million euros ($212 million)

