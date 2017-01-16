Jan 16 Immunovia AB (Publ) :

* University of Michigan Pancreatic Cancer Center becomes new partner in Immunovia's global PANFAM-1 prospective validation study

* Under present agreement, the University of Michigan Pancreatic Cancer Center will contribute together with the other sites to the development of the prospective clinical study that will follow up 1000 high risk study subjects over a period of three years

