BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Jan 16 Immunovia AB (Publ) :
* University of Michigan Pancreatic Cancer Center becomes new partner in Immunovia's global PANFAM-1 prospective validation study
* Under present agreement, the University of Michigan Pancreatic Cancer Center will contribute together with the other sites to the development of the prospective clinical study that will follow up 1000 high risk study subjects over a period of three years
* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology