Australia shares edge up on financials, materials; NZ slightly up
Jan 25 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in materials and financials, while gold stocks suffered as the U.S. dollar stabilised after several days of losses.
Jan 16 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - limit on withdrawals from ATMs has been enhanced from the current limit of 4,500 rupees to 10,000 rupees per day per card
* RBI - there are no changes in the other conditions.
* RBI - limit on withdrawal from current accounts has been enhanced from the current limit of INR 50,000/- per week to INR 1,00,000/- per week
* RBI - relaxations as provided in RBI circular dated November 28, 2016 will continue. Source text: (bit.ly/2jo0W3b)
Jan 25 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in materials and financials, while gold stocks suffered as the U.S. dollar stabilised after several days of losses.
* Distributable income of s$66.1 million for period 1 october to 31 december 2016 which was 4.9% lower
* Says contract value is 135 million baht Source text (http://bit.ly/2jPbp57) Further company coverage: