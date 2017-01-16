Jan 16 Ageas SA :

* Ageas UK announces decision to close its Uddingston site

* Ageas UK has advised its employees at the Uddingston site in south Lanarkshire that the company will close this site on 31 march 2017

* Reclassification assistance will be provided, and more than 1,800 relevant posts have already been identified in the region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)