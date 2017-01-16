BRIEF-Medibio entered into agreement with Emory University
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Genoway SA :
* Fy revenue 9.0 million euros ($9.54 million) versus 8.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 800 million yuan ($116.69 million) worth of bonds