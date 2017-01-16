Jan 16 Spineguard Sa

* Has received 510(k) clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new dynamic surgical guidance integration module to be used in combination with Zavation's spinal fusion system to make its pedicle screws "Smart"

* Initial US commercialization to begin immediately, will be in combination with Zavation's pedicle screw system