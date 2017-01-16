UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 16 Gray Television Inc :
* Dish Network decides to drop Gray Television stations
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday
* Says it is not likely that any blackout imposed by dish tomorrow will end soon
* Gray television inc - Dish's actions will not affect customers of Directv, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Cox Cable and other local providers
* Says offered Dish an extension that would have continued carriage beyond tomorrow's deadline, but Dish refused to accept it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr