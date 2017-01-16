UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 16 Dominion Diamond Corp :
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production
* Q4 Diavik diamond mine production - processed 0.54 million tonnes versus 0.46 million tonnes
* Says diamonds recovered from Diavik mine in 2016 of 6.7 million carats were 4% higher than in calendar 2015
* Says lower-than-expected diamond recovery in Diavik mine reflected lower grades due to underground dilution
* Q4 Diavik diamond mine recovered - 1.65 million carats versus 1.50 million carats last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr