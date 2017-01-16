BRIEF-Wells Fargo sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share
Jan 16 POET Technologies Inc
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Chief operating officer Subhash Deshmukh resigned effective January 13, 2017
* POET Technologies says effective January 13, position of corporate chief technology officer previously held by Daniel Desimone, has been eliminated
* POET Technologies says formally dissolving company's technology roadmap advisory board
* Mercury Systems Inc - intends to offer, 5 million shares of its common stock pursuant to an underwritten public offering
* Cree reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017