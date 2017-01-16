Jan 17 China Hanya Group Holdings Ltd :

* China Merit and offeror entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Agreement for sale and purchase of approximately 69.59% of entire issued share capital of China Hanya Group Holdings Limited

* Deal for consideration of hk$336.2 million

* Lu Zhuo has been appointed as chief executive officer of company

* offeror will finance and satisfy consideration under offer by a loan facility granted by China Goldjoy Credit Limited

* Liu Sit Lun has resigned as chief executive officer of company

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 17 january 2017

* Offeror is Handsome Global Investments Limited