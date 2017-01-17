BRIEF-United Community Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.107
* UCFC announces strong performance results and declares dividend
Jan 17 DBS Group Holdings Ltd (
* Issue of Eur750 mln fixed rate covered bonds by DBS Bank Ltd
* net proceeds arising from issue of covered bonds will be used for general business purposes of dbs bank and its consolidated units
* Covered bonds will bear a fixed coupon of 0.375 per cent
* Discover Financial Services reports fourth quarter net income of $563 million or $1.40 per diluted share
* Ashford hospitality prime inc - entered into an amended and restated advisory agreement with ashford inc