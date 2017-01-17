BRIEF-Hanesbrands raises quarterly cash dividend by 36 pct
* Hanesbrands announces 36 percent increase in regular quarterly cash dividend
Jan 16 Xtreme Drilling Corp
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
* Says total utilization for 21 rig fleet was 25% for q4, compared with a utilization rate of 22% for prior quarter
* Says approved capital budget for 850XE three upgrades is $33 million usd or approximately $44 million in cad equivalent
* Says upgrades will be funded from cash balance of company
* Company has completed engineering of 850XE upgrade and has begun ordering long lead time items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hanesbrands announces 36 percent increase in regular quarterly cash dividend
Jan 24 Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) said on Tuesday that it had stopped withdrawal of natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility but retained the curtailment watch issued the day before.
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: