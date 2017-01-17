BRIEF-Riverbridge Partners reports 6.74 pct passive stake in Freshpet
* Riverbridge Partners Llc reports 6.74 percent passive stake in Freshpet Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j2df5x) Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp :
* Board of directors of APUC approved a dividend increase of u.s. $0.0424 annually per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capital One reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $791 million, or $1.45 per share
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results