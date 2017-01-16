PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 (Reuters) -
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Kao Corp sales apparently rose to about 1.55 trillion yen in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp is expected to boost operating profit again in 2017- Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2js3gFZ
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016