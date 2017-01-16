Jan 16 Sonova Holding Ag :

* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon

* Signed an agreement to sell its MiniSom retail business in Portugal to Amplifon S.p.A

* Potential sale of two businesses is not expected to have a material effect on results of current fiscal year

* Engaged in negotiations regarding a potential sale of audionova retail business in France to Amplifon