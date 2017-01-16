Jan 16 Data Communications Management :

* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines

* Says expects to incur total restructuring costs of approximately $0.9 million in connection with these initiatives

* Announced consolidation of Regina, Saskatchewan manufacturing, warehousing operations into Calgary, Alberta facility

* Announced closure of its Brossard, Quebec document process outsourcing facility, effective March 31, 2017

* Announced outsourcing of call centre facility to third party business process outsourcing provider, effective March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: