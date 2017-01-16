UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 17 Goldcorp Inc
* Goldcorp Inc - 2016 production and cost guidance achieved
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Goldcorp Inc - aisc are expected to decrease by 20% to approximately $700 per ounce over next five years
* Company expects to produce approximately 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%) of gold in 2017
* Says all-in sustaining costs for full year 2016 are expected to be at low end of original guidance range of between $850 and $925 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr