UPDATE 1-Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 16 Serinus Energy Inc
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field was initially shut-in on January 10, 2017
* Company has procured a replacement electrical submersible pump for CS-3 well
* Serinus Energy says shut-in was in anticipation of 3-day strike with production stoppage, as voted for by employees at Winstar Chouech Es Saida facilities.
* Serinus Energy says Co still uncertain as to when replacement pump will be delivered to Co and exact timing for well & field to be back on production
* Serinus Energy says during shut-in period, to continue to engage in dialogue with UGTT regarding economic redundancy process
* Serinus Energy says as one part of ongoing cost savings program, company recently decided for a program of economic redundancy
* Says staff reductions in this program are necessary for company to further reduce operating costs
* Serinus Energy says in process of shutting in production, will prepare for safe mobilization of all employees out of Chouech Es Saida facilities over coming days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday it intends to acquire U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr