BRIEF-United Community Financial reports Q4 earnings per share $0.107
* UCFC announces strong performance results and declares dividend
Jan 17 Times Property Holdings Ltd
* Issuance Of US$375 mln 6.25% Senior Notes Due 2020
* Company intends to use net proceeds of notes issue to refinance certain of its existing indebtedness
* Estimated net proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately US$369 million
* Discover Financial Services reports fourth quarter net income of $563 million or $1.40 per diluted share
* Ashford hospitality prime inc - entered into an amended and restated advisory agreement with ashford inc