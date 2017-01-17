BRIEF-Capital One reports Q4 EPS $1.45
* Capital One reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $791 million, or $1.45 per share
Jan 17 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Singapore banks will weather through further weakening in asset quality
* Moody's-DBS Bank ,Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp,United Overseas Bank face downward pressure on solvency metrics of asset quality,profitability in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2j2DmW6 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Meridian Bancorp, inc. reports record net income for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016