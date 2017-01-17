Jan 17 San Miguel Corp

* Refers to article in business mirror saying "SMC plans to supply cheap power to muslim provinces"

* Intends to construct and operate 58- megawatt power plants in each of the provinces of Tawi-Tawi, Sulu and Basilan in the Mindano region

* To construct 58- megawatt power plants to reduce the cost of electricity to 3 pesos per kilowatt-hour from the current rate of 15 pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: