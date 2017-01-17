BRIEF-Capital One reports Q4 EPS $1.45
* Capital One reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $791 million, or $1.45 per share
Jan 17 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
* Says ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited has made investment of 8.41% in Fino Paytech Limited.
* Says deal for total consideration of 1 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jiFR7r Further company coverage:
* Capital One reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $791 million, or $1.45 per share
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Meridian Bancorp, inc. reports record net income for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016