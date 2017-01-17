Jan 17 Mr Price Group Limited :

* During q3, on a statutory reporting basis, group recorded growth in retail sales and other income of 0.4 pct to 6.4 bn rand over corresponding period in prior year

* Total retail sales of 6.1 bn rand (including franchise) were 0.5 pct lower (comparable stores -2.9 pct) than corresponding period

* Cash sales, which constitute 83.2 pct of total sales, decreased by 0.5 pct.

* As anticipated, difficult trading environment referred to at previous reporting periods, has extended into h2

* Poor economic growth, low levels of consumer confidence and higher selling prices driven by a weak and volatile exchange rate has resulted in a very competitive retail environment

* Retail selling price inflation for period was 10.8 pct.

* Looking ahead, any improvement in economic growth and consumer health is likely to be gradual.

* Group is hopeful that a more settled economic environment will aid planning and result in lower merchandise input costs

* Early positive signs of focused effort, particularly on mrp apparel and miladys merchandise and credit sales are encouraging