UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 17 Hot Pot Pcl
* Says Sakuna Baicharoen resigned from the position of deputy chief executive officer and executive director
* Says appointed Chotiwit Taechaubol as deputy chief executive officer and executive director
* Says appointed Untika Roekwibunsi as chief administrative officer and executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources