Jan 17 Casino Guichard Perrachon Sa

* Casino - full-year 2016 sales totalled 36 billion, for organic growth of +5.7%

* Casino - in q4 2016, sales totalled 10 billion, with reported growth of +9.1% and +5.1% on an organic basis sustained by a good same-store growth

* Casino - in q4 2016, in France: growth resumed in same-store sales, up +0.2% versus -0.6% in q3 2016

* Casino: confirms that full-year 2016 trading profit in france (estimated and unaudited) is slightly over 500 million