BRIEF-ams: completes acquisition of shares in Heptagon, related capital increase
* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
Jan 17 Givaudan SA said it has acquired Activ International to strengthen its capabilities in natural flavour solutions.
* Activ International offers a range of natural and organic flavours, marine extracts, seafood and vegetable based culinary solutions to customers.
* With headquarters in Bienne (Switzerland), Activ operates from locations in Somerset (New Jersey, USA), Melaka (Malaysia), Mitry-Mory (Paris, France) and Arequipa (Peru), employing globally 170 employees.
* Gilles Andrier, Chief Executive of Givaudan said: "This acquisition fits with our 2020 strategy to expand our offering to deliver natural products to our customers.
* Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Activ's business would have represented approximately 40 million Swiss francs ($39.69 million) of incremental sales to Givaudan's results in 2016 on a proforma basis.
* Givaudan plans to fund the transaction from existing resources. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Successful first issuance of a 100 million Swiss franc ($100.02 million) fixed-interest bond by Zug Estates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9998 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
