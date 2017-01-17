Jan 17 Autoneum Holding AG :

* Increased its FY net sales in local currencies by 6.8% in 2016 despite a strong previous year and cyclically weak regional demand

* FY net sales in Swiss francs rose by 3.2% to 2,152.6 million Swiss francs ($2.14 billion)

* FY operating margin before special effects will exceed that of the previous year