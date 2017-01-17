BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
Jan 17 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Thomas Lienard appointed CEO
* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 amount to 20.3 million euros ($21.63 million)
* Received 2.3 million euros in non-dilutive funding granted by the Walloon region
* Expects to finalize recruitment for interim analysis of allob phase I/IIa delayed-union study shortly and to present results in H2 2017
Expects to finalize recruitment for interim analysis of allob phase I/IIa delayed-union study shortly and to present results in H2 2017
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms
CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors