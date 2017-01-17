BRIEF-Capital One reports Q4 EPS $1.45
* Capital One reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $791 million, or $1.45 per share
Jan 17 Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :
* Mark Bachmann, Chairman of Board of Directors of LUKB, to resign on Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2017; Doris Russi Schurter to succeed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Financial institutions, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Meridian Bancorp, inc. reports record net income for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016