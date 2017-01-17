Jan 17 Ixonos Oyj :

* Has won a tender for development of digital services for University of Helsinki

* Agreement will remain in force for until year 2021

* Value of services provided by ixonos to University of Helsinki amount to 930,000 euros ($990,000) Source text for Eikon:

