BRIEF-Relmada Therapeutics to provide an update on the development plan for Levocap ER
Jan 17 Sinclair Pharma Plc :
* 12 month revenue to Dec. 31 2016 at 37.8 mln stg, growth of 51 pct*
* Cash at Dec. 31, 2016 was 16.8 mln stg (24.4 mln stg at June 30, 2016)
Management expects 2017 to be another year of strong revenue growth, which will deliver significant operating leverage -CEO
Jan 24 The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
* Stryker Corp says expect 2017 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5% to 6.5%