Jan 17 Sinclair Pharma Plc :

* 12 month revenue to Dec. 31 2016 at 37.8 mln stg, growth of 51 pct*

* Cash at Dec. 31, 2016 was 16.8 mln stg (24.4 mln stg at June 30, 2016)

* Management expects 2017 to be another year of strong revenue growth, which will deliver significant operating leverage -CEO