BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 Capital First Ltd :
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 5 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: bit.ly/2iGNPIU Further company coverage:
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: