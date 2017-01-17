BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 Dividend Sweden AB (publ) :
* Q4 net revenue 27.1 million Swedish crowns ($3 million)versus 0.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 5.3 million crowns versus 0.4 million crowns year ago
* Board proposes a fy dividend of 0.05 crown per share
($1 = 8.9244 Swedish crowns)
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share