Jan 17 Auden AG :

* OptioPay GmbH, a portfolio company of Auden ag, has further strengthened its position as a key value driver within Auden's portfolio holdings

* Through this additional funding and pro-rata commitments by existing investors, OptioPay has secured more than half of its 20 million euros ($21.29 million)target for financing round forthcoming in 2017

* In a recent funding, an international banking and insurance group committed to invest in mid-single-digit million euros

* Optiopay's expected valuation in that round has, as a result of recent funding been upward-adjusted, raised to 85 million euros ($90.47 million)