Jan 17 Holdsport Limited

* Sales Update For The Four Months Ended 31 December 2016

* Total sales for four months ended december 2016 ("period") increased by 5 pct compared to corresponding period last year

* Retail sales for comparable stores decreasing by 0.7 pct over period

* Sportsmans warehouse sales increased by 0.5 pct (comparable sales reduced by 2.3 pct)

* Outdoor warehouse sales increased by 8.4 pct (4.3 pct comparable)

* Wholesale division's total sales increased by 46.7 pct and external sales increased by 110.8 pct

* Weighted retail trading space increased by 4.4 pct relative to prior corresponding period

* Retail divisions experienced price inflation of approximately 8.5 pct for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: